Former Miami-Dade band teacher accused of kissing student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former band teacher at South Dade Senior High School was arrested over the weekend, years after he allegedly kissed a student on the mouth.

Andrew Zweibel, 33, whose arrest report lists his home address in Illinois, was taken into custody Saturday on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

According to his arrest report, the alleged incident occurred on May 27, 2016, after a school banquet, but the victim, who was a 15-year-old sophomore at the time, didn’t come forward to police until June 7 of this year.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said the victim reported that Zweibel told her to meet him inside the guitar room after the banquet and, once inside, expressed that he had feelings for her.

According to the arrest report, Zweibel then kissed the victim on the lips.

Authorities said Zweibel invoked his right not to speak with detectives.

A spokesperson from Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that Zweibel has not been employed by the district since 2016.

She said he was previously employed by the district for five years and had no prior personnel history.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by the arrest of this former employee following allegations that were reported this year,” a statement from the district read. “The District will continue to review its employee training procedures to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the their expected professional behavior and ethical obligation to safeguard children. This individual, who has not been employed by the District since 2016, will be prevented from seeking future work with M-DCPS.”