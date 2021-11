Officers were investigating a road rage crash and shooting on Thursday in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers were investigating a crash and a shooting related to road rage on Thursday in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officers briefly closed Northwest 22nd Avenue in both directions at Northwest 151st Street. There was a person in handcuffs in the back of a police car and a car with damage.

Detective Carolyn Frazer, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said no one was injured.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.