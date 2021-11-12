Deputies search for 21-year-old woman after man’s murder in Broward

MIAMI – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 21-year-old woman who is accused of killing a 26-year-old man in unincorporated central Broward County.

Detectives believe Keniesia Nikitress Lewis and Chauncey McFadden got into an argument about 4:45 a.m., on May 8, in the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Lewis, whose family is from Coconut Creek, shot McFadden once and fled to Miami.

BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch is asking anyone with information on Lewis’s whereabouts to call 954- 321-4876 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.