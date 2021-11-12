77º
Divers find man dead inside car submerged in Miramar canal

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Miramar
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a white Jeep that was submerged in a canal on Thursday in Miramar.

Officers found the Jeep in the canal along University Drive and Miramar Parkway. It belongs to Joseph Morgan, who lives in Miami-Dade County and vanished on Oct. 30th.

Morgan was last seen about four miles from where divers found his car. Detectives remained in the area late Thursday night, but they had yet to confirm if the man found dead inside was him.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

