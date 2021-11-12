Divers find man dead inside car submerged in Miramar canal

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a white Jeep that was submerged in a canal on Thursday in Miramar.

Officers found the Jeep in the canal along University Drive and Miramar Parkway. It belongs to Joseph Morgan, who lives in Miami-Dade County and vanished on Oct. 30th.

Morgan was last seen about four miles from where divers found his car. Detectives remained in the area late Thursday night, but they had yet to confirm if the man found dead inside was him.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.