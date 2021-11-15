74º
Local News

South Florida tutor accused of molesting student at public library

Plantation police concerned that other kids may have been victimized by tutor

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Leslie Wolfe, a teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy in Tamarac, is accused of lewd and lascivious behavior while tutoring at a library. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PLANTATION, Fla. – Another South Florida teacher has been arrested accused of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

Plantation Police arrested Leslie Wolfe, 63, after reports that on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the sixth-grade teacher was conducting a private tutoring session with a 12-year-old female student at the West Broward Regional Library when he molested her.

Plantation police said Wolfe is a teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy in Tamarac and also works as a private math and chemistry teacher.

Wolfe is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 to 16 years old by an offender 18 years old or older and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years old or older.

Police are concerned that there may be other victims since Wolfe was a tutor of students of different ages and that he conducted tutoring sessions at multiple locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plantation Police Detective Miguel Lopez at (954) 797-2218.

Wolfe’s arrest is one of at least a half a dozen South Florida teachers who have individually been accused of crimes against students. Most recently, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police released a report that a Miami Lakes teacher was taken into custody Friday, Nov. 12. Jossie Calderon is accused of touching two female students on four different occasions.

