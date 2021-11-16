Gulf Liquors surveillance videos show bizarre crimes in South Beach

A group of business owners shared surveillance videos showing some of the bizarre crimes that appear to be escalating in frequency.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Joseph Booker took off his clothes. Witnesses said he was naked at Gulf Liquors in South Beach, threatened to kill everyone, and shouted, “Get on the ground on the ground!”

George Zubigaray, the owner of Gulf Liquors, said Booker was arrested. But he is just one of the many who have targeted his business at 1681 Alton Rd.

“It’s really bad,” Zubigaray said. “It’s every day.”

Surveillance video from last month shows another man was trying to steal a bottle of liquor when he pushed a woman. Her husband broke a bottle over his head.

Zubigaray said he is not the only small business owner near Lincoln Road who is complaining about the crime and they are hoping the city will do something to help them operate safely.

