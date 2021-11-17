Video shows bizarre behavior of Doral murder suspect during arrest outside Jacksonville

A man on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Doral was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers near Jacksonville.

Local 10 News obtained video of the bizarre arrest.

The suspect, 45-year-old Miguel Hernandez, is accused of killing a woman inside her home and injuring a handyman who was doing work for her.

Miguel Felix Hernandez is accused of shooting two people at a home in Doral on Thursday night. (Lake City jail photo)

It was early in the morning on Oct. 29 when that FHP trooper encountered Hernandez, who was walking down the side of I-95.

The trooper searched Hernandez for weapons before putting him in his patrol car and driving Hernandez back to his car.

Hernandez can be heard appearing to carry on a conversation with someone who isn’t there, while he is laughing.

The trooper checks out Hernandez’s car and a tow truck is called to haul it away.

While in custody, Hernandez continues to make strange statements and speak to someone who isn’t there.

The trooper then read off the bulletins that had been issued, including the BOLO (be on the lookout) that came out after the attack in Doral.

Hernandez repeatedly asks for water and when he was removed from the back of the cruiser, he suddenly vomited before being moved to another patrol car.

