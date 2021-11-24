73º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Handyman hid cameras in woman’s stuffed animals, ceiling, bathroom faucet, police say

Detectives fear more customers are victims of voyeurism

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hallandale Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime
A man is facing voyeurism charges in Miami-Dade County after a customer accused him of secretly installing a surveillance camera while he was working as a handyman.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man is facing voyeurism charges after a customer accused him of secretly installing surveillance cameras while he was working as a handyman.

Officers arrested Pedro Pomares Avila after a woman accused him of installing surveillance cameras all over her Hallandale Beach home without her authorization.

Officers reported there were hidden cameras in stuffed animals, in the ceiling, in a printer, in a bookcase, in closets, in a smoke detector, and even in a bathroom faucet.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department released this photo of one of the hidden surveillance cameras a woman found in her home. (HBPD)

Corrections officers have been holding Pomares Avila, 50, without bond since Tuesday afternoon at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Miami-Dade County records show.

Capt. Pedro Abut, a spokesman for the Hallandale Beach Police Department, is asking anyone who hired him to do work at their homes in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to look for hidden cameras.

“Review the work that he did, and if they find something suspicious and they believe they are a victim to notify the authorities so we can look into it,” Abut said.

The investigation began in June after the victims confronted Pomares Avila and he struck them and left the home, police said. He is facing two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of battery in Broward County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram