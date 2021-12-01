Monroe County commissioner accused of domestic violence

Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez was arrested Tuesday after an alleged incident in Hialeah that led to his daughter calling 911.

Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez was arrested Tuesday night after an alleged incident at a family home in Hialeah earlier in the day that led to his daughter calling 911.

Martinez, 46, was elected to the county commission in November 2020. According to an arrest report, domestic violence accusations against him go much further back, but they become more public now that he is a commissioner.

Police say Martinez’s 13-year-old daughter called 911, saying her dad was getting violent with her mother and throwing things.

His daughters told police that their father is on prescription medications and that when he is off his medication he is known to be violent, the arrest report says.

He was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $1,500 bond Wednesday.

Martinez’s bio on the Monroe County website says he “is a professional land surveyor by trade with more than 30 years of experience” and that from 1996 to 2010 he was a pro bono professor at Miami-Dade Community College.

He became a full-time resident of the Florida Keys in 2010, his bio says.

Martinez represents District 3, which includes the western part of Key West.