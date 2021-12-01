Surveillance video released of suspect wanted in armed carjacking in Hollywood

Surveillance video taken from inside a store shows a suspect who police say is wanted to an armed carjacking.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in an armed carjacking last month in Hollywood that led to the death of a second suspect.

It came after a chase and crash across several counties.

Detectives say the man in the video robbed a victim at gunpoint at a gas station on Sheridan Street near T.Y. Park back on Nov. 14.

That’s when investigators say the second suspect, 16-year-old Christopher Walls, stole the victim’s car and led them on a chase into Miami-Dade County.

Walls eventually crashed the vehicle near Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street.

His alleged rough arrest was caught on camera by witnesses and Walls later died while in police custody.

Officers are also searching for the original car that Walls and the second suspect arrived in, which was described as a 2018 Toyota Yaris with Florida tag LCHB29.

Anyone with further information about the carjacking or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.