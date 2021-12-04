Art Basel Miami Beach: New York gallery sells Picasso for $20M

Helly Nahmad’s gallery sold Pablo Picasso’s ”Mousquetaire et Femme a la Fleur” for about $20 million during Art Basel Miami Beach’s private preview on Tuesday.

Artsy reported on Thursday that it was the highest-priced sale of the fair so far this year. The last day is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In 2008, Christie’s sold the oil on canvas for about $9 million during an auction. The provenance on the record was a descendant of the artist in Paris who sold it to the Pace Wildenstein Gallery in New York in 1999.

Picasso painted it about six years after marrying Jacqueline Roque and moving to Mougins, the commune in France where he died in 1973. Helly Nahmad’s gallery did not disclose the identity of the buyer.

