British artist aims ‘to inspire’ with thousands of stemmed lights around Pinecrest Gardens’ lake

'Forest and Field of Light' exhibit at Pinecrest Gardens. Photography by Pilar Andujar and one-use courtesy of the artist.

PINECREST, Fla. – A British artist will be exhibiting a large-scale light installation at the Pinecrest Gardens’ Swan Lake starting on Saturday evening.

Bruce Munro’s “Forest and Field of Light” is made up of thousands of glowing solar-powered stemmed lights.

“For me, light is a medium of expression and conduit to share thoughts, feelings, and life experiences with others,” Munro said in a statement.

Munro’s idea for the art installation was born in 1992 while camping in Uluru, a sandstone monolith in Australia’s Red Desert.

Munro, who was born in London, moved to Australia in the 1980s and worked on illuminated displays for retailers. In the 1990s, he worked with custom-made light fixtures.

It wasn’t until 2003 that the artist started to experiment with the medium in the field behind his house. His ideas evolved and he used optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and solar tech to create his “Field of Light” experience.

It has been on display around the world since 2004. The long list of stops includes Denmark, Scotland, Mexico, and South Korea. He was finally able to install it in Uluru in 2016.

It will be the first time the artist will exhibit his work in Florida and it will be while Art Basel Miami Beach attracts about 80,000 people to Miami-Dade County.

“I hope this exhibition will inspire a little bit of hope and joy to everyone who visits these beautiful gardens,” Munro said.

The 20-acre garden, at 11000 SW 57 Ave., in the Village of Pinecrest opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. It will reopen from 6 to 9 p.m. until March 12 and from 7 to 10 p.m. from March 13 to June 26.

The evening visit to the garden will require a separate ticket. General admission is $20 on Eventbrite. It will be closed on Dec. 8 and Dec. 18 for private events.

