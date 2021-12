(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade firefighters respond to a synagogue on Wednesday near North Miami Beach.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a synagogue on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County.

There was a fire at the Congregation Khal Chasidim, at 961 NE 172 St., near North Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started in the synagogue’s kitchen and prompted an evacuation.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation outside of the building.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.