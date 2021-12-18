Grieving family files lawsuit against medical center after fatal Miami-Dade crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist who was killed earlier this year in Miami Beach was just 25 years old, and her grieving parents believe her death could have been prevented. She was a University of Miami graduate, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was killed earlier this year in Miami-Dade County, and her grieving parents believe her death could have been prevented. She was a University of Miami graduate, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer.

Miami Beach police body camera video in mid-August shows officers struggling to arrest 19-year-old Edward Vincent Milo, who had been accused of carjacking an Uber driver.

After officers realized Milo was not making any sense and his pupils were dilated, Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took him to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Surveillance video shows Milo walking out of Mount Sinai about 10 hours later, according to Attorney Michal Levine, who represents the victim’s family in a civil lawsuit against the medical center.

“He attempts to hijack a vehicle that is exiting the emergency center parking lot. The only thing that stopped him from hijacking that car was the driver’s door was locked,” Levine said, adding the driver called security and Milo continued to linger on hospital grounds.

Up to four security officers made contact with Milo and they engaged in several conversations with him over the course of four to five minutes, but they never called police, according to Levine.

Milo then carjacked 44-year-old Luidmila Valladares, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He pushed her out of her car and struck and killed the motorcyclist.

“It was a completely preventable tragedy,” Levine said.

Milo remained in the custody of the Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Center. He is being held without bond. Mount Sinai did not respond to a request for comment in time for this story.