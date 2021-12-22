As Christmas draws closer, COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade and Broward seeing longer lines and wait times

In Broward County, people who have gone through the line at Mills Pond Park said it takes less than an hour. Other sites are much busier.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus testing sites have been packed across South Florida this week as many are preparing to travel for the holidays.

The process is painstakingly slow at Tropical Park, but necessary for the droves of people waiting it out for a COVID-19 test.

Sky 10 showed the crush of cars waiting in line amid the sudden spike in demand for tests. Vehicles stretched out of the park and down Bird Road, causing traffic issues at some intersections.

“We didn’t realize that the line coming from Bird from 87th was actually to get here to this, but here we are,” said Camila Luzarraga.

It was a similar scene over at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, where workers tried to keep up with the high volume of people seeking a test.

Miami-Dade County is testing between 40,000-50,000 people a day, and that number is expected to climb.

“We’re expanding our hours and opening additional testing sites across Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We have several 24/7 sites.”

Tropical Park Is one of the testing sites operating around the clock, except for over the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, in Broward County, people who have gone through the line at Mills Pond Park said it takes less than an hour. Other sites are much busier.

Markham Park in Sunrise closed their testing site an hour and a half early, at 3:30 p.m., because lines were so long.

CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines has been a similar scene, with hundreds of people lining up in their cars, waiting to get swabbed.

