Man complaining about loud music shoots neighbor, deputies say

Palm Beach County deputies arrested Zachary Moncada on Friday and they were holding him without bond on Sunday.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man is facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge after witnesses accused him of shooting a neighbor during an argument over loud music.

Zachary Hernando Moncada, 31, was being held without bond on Sunday at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary Moncada on Christmas Eve near the intersection of Shady Pond Lane and Sleepy Brook Way. Records show deputies booked him at about 11:20 p.m.

Aside from the premeditated first-degree murder charge, Moncada is also facing three counts of battery, two counts of aggravated assault and a weapon offense.

Related record