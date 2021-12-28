Miami-Dade opens 2 new coronavirus testing sites, 24-hour testing center

Amid increased demand for free coronavirus testing, Miami-Dade County opened two new sites. Also, the testing site at ZooMiami will be open night and day, every day.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Amid increased demand for free coronavirus testing, Miami-Dade County opened two new sites. Also, the testing site at ZooMiami will be open night and day, every day.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is working with NOMI Health Florida to extend the hours of operation at other sites.

Miami-Dade also started to distribute about 152,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to testing,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, at 10901 SW 24th St., opens from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dolphin Station Park & Ride, at 11897 NW 12 St., opens from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Zoo Miami, at 12400 SW 152 St., will be open 24 hours.

For more information about vaccines and testing in South Florida, visit this page.