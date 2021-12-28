77º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade opens 2 new coronavirus testing sites, 24-hour testing center

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
Amid increased demand for free coronavirus testing, Miami-Dade County opened two new sites. Also, the testing site at ZooMiami will be open night and day, every day.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Amid increased demand for free coronavirus testing, Miami-Dade County opened two new sites. Also, the testing site at ZooMiami will be open night and day, every day.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is working with NOMI Health Florida to extend the hours of operation at other sites.

Miami-Dade also started to distribute about 152,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to testing,” Levine Cava said in a statement.

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, at 10901 SW 24th St., opens from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Dolphin Station Park & Ride, at 11897 NW 12 St., opens from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Zoo Miami, at 12400 SW 152 St., will be open 24 hours.

For more information about vaccines and testing in South Florida, visit this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram