Private companies set up pop-up tents offering coronavirus testing

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Free COVID-19 testing sites are opening amid the high demand for testing.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mad dash for coronavirus testing continued to lead to long lines and problems, so lab companies and clinics are setting up tents to offer tests on Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Vladimir Alvarez was with his son and was searching for a testing site when he found one of the pop-up locations near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue.

There were tents up in Wilton Manors and in Miami-Dade along U.S.-1 underneath the Metro line. Authorities said publicly-funded sites, pharmacies, and supermarkets are always safer.

Those who choose to go to the private tents need to ask the provider about who is being billed for the coronavirus test, read the forms before signing them to make sure you are not being preyed on.

For information about locations where the government is distributing free tests, visit this page.

The Florida Department of Health reported 17,955 new coronavirus infection to the U.S. Centers Disease Control and Prevention.

About the Author:

Andrew Perez is a South Florida native who joined the Local 10 News team in May 2014.

