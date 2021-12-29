Broward County expanding COVID testing site locations

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County is expanding capacity at its current test sites:

At Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise, will be expanded with additional testing tents on Thursday, Dec. 30. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s. The site is operated by DOH-Broward in collaboration with the Broward County Parks and Recreation Division.

At C.B. Smith Park and Mills Pond Park: Testing sites were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase in demand. C.B. Smith Park, 900 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. At Mills Pond Park, 2201 N.W. 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, the testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Mullins Park: A new test collection site will open on Monday, Jan. 3, at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, Jan. 3 through 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, the site will be open Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is operated by DOH-Broward in collaboration with the City of Coral Springs.

For travelers heading out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), those who can provide proof of travel plans to or from the airport on any airline can be tested. There is a fee for testing at the site: $159 for a Rapid PCR; $99 for a PCR; $59 for a Rapid Antigen test.

DOH-Broward operates 10 test collection sites in Broward County.

Hours and days of operation are posted here and are continually updated, according to the DOH-Broward.

The county is also awaiting the arrival of at-home, rapid test kits as part of a state and federal program. Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said that 500,000 individual test kits will be distributed at county libraries.

Ad

Miami-Dade County also opened additional testing sites, including a 24-hour testing center.

Find testing and vaccination sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties by clicking here.