Good Samaritans help survivor after fatal I-95 crash in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – Nathaniel Reid wasn’t planning on being a hero, but a twist of fate turned him into one on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

Reid was among the good Samaritans who jumped into action after witnessing a crash on Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road.

After the crash, a survivor heard Reid say, “I got you! Crawl out! Hurry up!” The truck was so mangled, Reid feared there could be an explosion or a fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Nissan and a silver pick-up truck collided and the impact flipped the truck and sent the Nissan off the road, into a fence and then into a tree.

The survivor was in the pickup truck. A driver and a passenger who were in the Nissan died. The driver died in the car. The woman was ejected. She died at Aventura Hospital.

“I heard she passed away like around 3 a.m. Like, it was so sad,” Reid said. “I wonder like if I was like a split second early if somebody was there a little earlier with me to help would I have been able to save his life.”