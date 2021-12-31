Firefighters share tips on how to have fun with NYE fireworks safely

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be on alert for burns on NYE and New Year's Day. They are sharing some tips for those who will be celebrating with fireworks at home.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue personnel continued to inspect New Year’s Eve fireworks vendors operating in tents on Thursday.

Firefighters want anyone who wants to purchase fireworks to do so from an approved and permitted vendor and then place a marked emphasis on safety during the use of fireworks.

They were also reminding the public that the risk of injury from fireworks is two-and-a-half times higher for children ages 5 to 14 as compared to the general population. Sparklers, fountains, and novelties alone accounted for 36% of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Here is their list of tips to enjoy fireworks safely: