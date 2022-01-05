Drunken Ohio man involved in narcotics sales arrested after attack at Miami Beach hostel, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Ohio is facing charges after witnesses accused him of attacking a hostel customer in Miami Beach and detectives suspected he was involved in street narcotics sales.

The victim told police officers he was having drinks and food about 2:25 p.m. on Monday at the Beds n’ Drinks Hostel, at 1676 James Ave., when he noticed Jason Dyer-Mitchell.

Dyer-Mitchell, of Heath, Ohio, was drinking out of a bottle of Ciroc Vodka and he was being loud and obnoxious before an unprovoked attack, witnesses told police.

“The defendant had what appeared to be a nail between his knuckles and struck the victim with it,” an officer wrote in the arrest report.

Dyer-Mitchell, who served in the U.S. armed forces, hit the victim at least twice in the face and neck, and after knocking him down to the floor, he shouted at him before leaving, according to the arrest form.

Several witnesses followed Dyer-Mitchell, called 911, and one remained on the phone with dispatch until police officers arrested him on Lincoln Road and Drexel Avenue.

Dyer-Mitchell, who was wearing a red T-shirt and gray shorts, was still holding the bottle of vodka and he was carrying a black backpack with cash and illegal drugs, police said.

Dyer-Mitchell was arrested on Monday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of ecstasy, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Read the excerpts from the arrest form