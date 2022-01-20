Davie burglary suspect caught after high-speed chase, police say

Video recorded from a police helicopter shows a man speeding away from deputies earlier this month in Martin County.

DAVIE, Fla. – Video recorded from a police helicopter shows a man from The Villages who was speeding away from deputies earlier this month in Martin County. He turned out to be a burglary suspect in Broward County

The driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, cut across a median, and put lives at risk on the wrong side of the road, police said.

Detectives identified the driver as Sean Sheehan. He jumped out of the car and took off running. A deputy caught up to Sheehan, 43, and arrested him on Jan. 14.

Surveillance video recorded on Jan. 11 shows Sheehan broke into Playa Bowls, a popular business in Davie, according to the Davie Police Department.

