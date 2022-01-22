73º
‘Person of interest’ wanted after fatal crash in Homestead

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Homestead, Crime
Detectives are searching for Edgar Mendez, 20, a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash. (HPD)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives are searching for Edgar Mendez, 20, and described him as a Homestead resident and a person of interest in a recent fatal hit-and-run crash.

A driver struck and killed Carlos Diaz, 71, and fled about 9:30 p.m., on Jan. 16 at an alley near the intersection of Campbell Drive and Northwest First Avenue in Homestead.

The driver fled, ran a red light at Campbell Drive and Krome Avenue, and crashed with another vehicle, police said. Unable to continue driving, the driver jumped out of the car and ran away.

“Investigators are now attempting to locate the subject but have limited information,” Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department wrote in an email.

Morales is asking anyone with information about Mendez’s whereabouts to call the department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

