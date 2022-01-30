South Florida feels coldest temperatures in years

Low temperatures reached the 30s in some parts of South Florida as Sunday morning brought some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in years.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Low temperatures reached the 30s in some parts of South Florida as Sunday morning, some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in years.

Kendall in Miami-Dade County and Boca Raton in Palm Beach County were two of the areas that saw temperatures dip below 40.

The City of Miami’s low was 42 degrees on Sunday morning while Homestead, Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach all saw a low of 40 degrees.

Even with the beautiful sunshine and clear skies, South Florida still woke up to crisp weather thanks to wind gusts in the range of 12 mph.

High temperatures reached the low 60s and high 50s depending where in town you ware, so it was good day to break out those hoodies and comfy socks.

Along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, heaters were out for outdoor dining.

If you ask people who are from colder states, they will tell you Sunday’s chill was no joke.

“I feel like I’m in New York,” said one visitor from New York. “Look at me. I have on a hoodie. I have on these big garments.”

While some bundled up, others were not phased by the low temps.

“Yea, I love it,” said Federico Lang, who is visiting from Europe. “I rather (would be) here than Europe.”

Claire Monyard was visiting from Canada.

“I’m from Canada, so it’s really not cold for me,” she said.

With temps forecasted to hit as low as 30 degrees, a record low since December 2010, homeless organizations invited the community’s most vulnerable into shelters, providing essentials such as blankets, food and COVID-19 shots.

The cold weather also worried farmers, who feared their crops would be destroyed.

Fortunately, most of their produce seemed to survive.

“It’s not as bad as it could’ve been,” said Charles LaPradd, agricultural manager for Miami-Dade County. “Fortunately, this was a drier air mass that came through.”