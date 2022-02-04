Mother fears school won’t punish girl armed with box cutter

A mother said a 6th-grade student was armed with a box cutter when she threatened to hurt her daughtr at school in Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Jazmonet Raymond said her daughter will not be returning to KIPP: Courage Academy, a charter school in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Raymond said she picked up her daughter, who is a 6th-grade student, early from school on Thursday. She later told her another girl, who is also in 6th-grade, threatened to stab her over a dispute on social media.

“She was like, ‘Mom, this girl wants to fight me.’ I am like, ‘For what?’ She was like, ‘We had a disagreement on social media.’”

Raymond called the school’s principal to inform them the girl, who remained in school, was armed. School administrators put the school on lockdown after Raymond’s report.

“A box cutter! She was going to shank my daughter. That’s my only child ... I told him, ‘What about my daughter’s life?’ She could have lost her life in the blink of an eye.”

KIPP: Courage Academy released a statement on Thursday evening saying, “Academy staff responded to a report of an inappropriate item on campus today. The incident remains under investigation. However, the matter was handled per our established safety protocols, with no harm to any person.”

Raymond said she won’t allow her daughter to go back to the school without assurances that she won’t come face to face with the girl who threatened her.