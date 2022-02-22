Detectives search for driver of Toyota Corolla who killed woman in Hialeah

The Hialeah Police Department released this image of a Toyota Corolla involved in a murder.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver of a Toyota Corolla who ran over a 57-year-old woman in Hialeah after an argument over her apartment’s assigned parking space, police said on Tuesday.

Chief George Fuente released images of the Toyota Corolla that an unidentified man was driving when he struck and dragged Olga Fernandez on Feb. 13 outside of her apartment at 400 W. 1st Ave.

Fernandez, a mother of two who worked at a gas station across the street, had confronted the man after her 24-year-old daughter arrived home and found him parked in their assigned space, according to neighbors.

Olga Fernandez, a mother of two, died after a man ran her over on Feb. 13, in Hialeah. (Courtesy photo)

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, described the murder suspect’s car as “a black or dark-colored, 2014-2016, Toyota Corolla (L or LE Model) with an unknown tag.”

Ad

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Related surveillance video

Location