76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies during shooting in Pompano Beach, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach
This Google Streetview image shows the home where deputies found a man dead after a shooting on Saturday in Pompano Beach. (Google)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man died during a shooting on Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to investigate the shooting shortly after 11:45 a.m. at a home near Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead after arriving at the crime scene, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis and Photojournalist Myron Williams contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email