Man arrested for Fort Lauderdale bus shooting refuses to appear in court

The man who police said shot four people on a Broward County Transit Bus last week was scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man who police said shot four people on a Broward County Transit Bus last week was scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday.

Jamal Meyers refused to appear in court though.

Charges against Meyers were still read by a judge.

According to police, the 34-year-old fired nearly two dozen rounds with a semi-automatic handgun on Thursday.

The hero bus driver went against traffic on Broward Boulevard in an attempt to make it to Fort Lauderdale police headquarters.

Meyers is facing charges that include murder and attempted murder.

He has an extensive criminal record with more than 20 felony arrests.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.