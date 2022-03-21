Video captures gunfire during early morning shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A surveillance camera captured the sound of an early Monday morning shooting in an unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhood, nestled in North Miami Beach.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Ninth Avenue after residents reported hearing dozens of rounds of gunfire during a drive-by shooting. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooting damaged three homes and several vehicles, but no one was injured.

Witnesses reported there were people in a house who returned fire. The shootout happened just as residents complained about loud parties in the area’s short-term rental homes this weekend.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.