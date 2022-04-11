Dwayne Haskins’s social media footprint shows loving relationships before sudden death at 24

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins was on his way to the airport when a dump truck struck and killed him. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating his death on Interstate 595 in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dwayne Haskins left behind a social media footprint that shows loving relationships were part of his support system before his sudden death at 24.

When Dwayne Haskins turned 21 years old, his younger sister, Tamia Haskins, published a picture of him on Instagram.

She wrote, “Happy 21st to my best friend! I couldn’t imagine life without you and hope that I never will. You inspire me so much to be better person in all aspects of life. I hope you continue to strive and that blessings will continue to come your way.”

Dwayne Haskins and Kalabrya Gondrezick, who played basketball for Michigan State University, wed on March 19, 2021. She had been grieving the loss of her father.

During their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Kalabrya Haskins shared a picture of the two kissing on Instagram. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback wrote, “Helped me through my storm so we gone shine forever.”

Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the NFL player dead Saturday morning on the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Broward County. Through tears, Pittsburgh Steelers 23-year-old wide receiver Chase Claypool said, “I was just with you.” He shared a video expressing his heartbreak on Twitter.

“I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be,” Claypool wrote.

Dwayne Haskins’s death remained under investigation on Monday. After training and spending time with teammates, it appears the Steelers quarterback was on his way to the airport to catch a flight.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating why he got out of his car on the highway.

The driver of a dump truck ran over Dwayne Haskins as he appeared to be trying to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to FHP. The driver waited for authorities to arrive and witnesses saw a tow truck remove the dump truck from I-595. The front of it was a distinctive red and beige.

A witness records a tow truck pulling the dump truck that ran over an NFL quarterback on Saturday morning in Broward County. (Courtesy photo)

Haskins’s last posts on Instagram showed him enjoying the South Florida sun at a pool in April and at St. Thomas in the Caribbean in March.

Dwayne Haskins had re-signed with the Steelers in March after serving as a reserve last season

Steelers Depot reported he had been staying in southern Palm Beach County with running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a house just west of Boca Raton.

HIs agent Cedric Saunders announced his death on ESPN Saturday and the messages from grief-stricken NFL stars and fans continued Sunday and Monday.

His wife, Kalabrya Haskins, was already familiar with the dangers of the road. ESPN reported she had survived a head-on collision with another car in 2011 and suffered burns, cuts, and internal injuries. She wrote about her experience on Instagram in 2010.

“My life was changed forever. God gave me a second chance at life & for that I am beyond grateful. You never know when it’s your time or someone else’s. Hug your loved ones when you can, live life to the fullest, and always put God first.”

‘HEARTBROKEN’

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera: “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day: “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Steelers star T.J. Watt: “The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted.”

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward: “Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH.”

