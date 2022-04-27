WATCH LIVE: Jury selection continues in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty case

Nikolas Cruz’s defense attorneys want Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to prevent prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

In a written response filed on Wednesday, defense attorneys wrote that if Scherer doesn’t reverse her Monday order to restart the jury selection process the proceedings must conclude.

Scherer’s decision followed the prosecution’s claim that there was an error on April 5 when she dismissed 11 potential jurors who answered they would not follow Florida’s capital punishment laws.

Attorneys expected the 11 to return on Monday, and when they didn’t, Scherer said there was a miscommunication. She also said she didn’t believe there was a procedural error or that the alleged error would disqualify the process.

“It’s better just to start fresh,” Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann said in court Monday about the potential for an appeal over errors.

On Tuesday, in front of a new panel of 70 potential jurors, Scherer said the jury needs to be ready for opening statements by the defense and the prosecution on June 21st. Scherer’s previous scheduling goals had been May 31st and June 14th.