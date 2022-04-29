Detectives ask for help finding woman last seen in South Miami

Officers are asking the public for help with finding Nicole Barrante.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A detective released a picture of a 36-year-old woman with special needs on Friday in an effort to find her.

Detective Fernando Bosch identified the woman as Nicole Barrantes. She has blue eyes and brown hair, and she is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Barrantes was last seen on Wednesday in the South Miami area. She is vulnerable and needs medication, according to Bosch, a spokesman for the South Miami Police Department.

Bosch is asking anyone with information about Barrantes’s whereabouts to call Detective V. Jackson at 305-663-6302.