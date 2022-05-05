Parents visit with police in hopes of getting closer to finding 2-year-old girl’s killer

It has been just over a week and there are still no answers in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It has been just over a week and there are still no answers in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade.

“We have an appointment with Metro Dade police because they have to ask more questions about their daughter,” Rev. Jackson Janvier said on Thursday before detectives questioned the girl’s grieving parents for about seven hours.

Janvier, who has been the couple’s spokesman, said the investigation continues. He was with the parents at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Northside District station.

Both parents suffered injuries during the April 27 hit-and-run crash along Northwest 12th Avenue and 116th Terrace in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Miami-Dade detectives questioned a slain girl's parents for about seven hours on Thursday. The parents told police their daughter was killed during a hit-and-run crash.

Police said the family was trying to cross the street when they were struck by a car.

“She’s crying a lot. She doesn’t feel good at all,” Janvier said about Maritza’s mother.

The mother is still in tremendous pain.

Ad

“She cannot stand up. She doesn’t feel good. She’d like to stay home,” Janvier said.

Last week, the family provided Local 10 News with surveillance video that shows a car rounding a corner right before the father says they were hit.

Inside the police station Thursday, the family was greeted by victims’ advocates and a detective as Miami-Dade police work around the clock to solve this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family with Maritza’s funeral expenses.