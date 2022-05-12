Deputies in Florida Keys: Man threatens ex-girlfriend with knife, rake

MIAMI – Florencio Suarez was drunk again. Jealousy drove him mad. He armed himself with a filet knife and a gravel rake.

That’s what a 46-year-old woman told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies after accusing him of putting the knife to her throat and threatening to kill her.

Deputies responded to a home on Thursday morning near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Shrimp Road in Stock Island. The woman said Suarez, 50, her ex-boyfriend, stole her phone and fled, according to deputies.

Sgt. Boyd Williams found Suarez and reported the victim’s phone was in his pocket. Suarez is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching. Corrections deputies were holding him without bond.

Location

·