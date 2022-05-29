Memorial Day weekend drawing big crowds to events across South Florida

This Memorial Day weekend, South Florida is honoring the heroes of America with tons of exciting events happening across town.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – This Memorial Day weekend, South Florida has been honoring the heroes of America with several exciting events happening across in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

On Sunday morning, boaters and those on personal watercrafts could be found lining up at loading docks across town.

They were anxious to get out onto the water and enjoy the weather and the festivities, such as Miami Beach’s annual air show.

There have also been parties and events scheduled on several of South Florida’s popular beaches.

Officials offered warnings to those heading out on the water for Sunday’s fun activities.

“Have a plan when you go out there and make sure you have an experienced boat captain,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “Your life jackets are very important. You have to have one per person, and if you’re 13 and under, you have to have it at all times when the boat is moving.”

Sanchez also advised to check the local forecast and plan ahead accordingly.

“Miami’s weather is very, very irrational, it could change at the blink of an eye, so make sure before you go out you know what the weather is going to be like, and if you see bad weather coming, don’t risk it. Don’t stay out. Just come back in because it can get very dangerous out there,” Sanchez said.

He said so far during the holiday weekend, people have been behaving and taking the proper warnings seriously.

“It’s been pretty calm,” he said. “It seems like everyone’s heeded to our safety measures and tips, and we continue to ask you, please, your designated (boat) captain should be designated driver as well because that could be very dangerous and even fatal if you drink and boat.”

On Saturday, officials in Miami Beach said over 850,000 people were in attendance to see the flying demonstrations, musical performances, and most importantly, to honor military heroes.

There was also a fireworks show.

In Fort Lauderdale, the U.S. Special Operations Command parachute team will performed a jump at the Las Olas Oceanside Park as part of a tribute.

The event also included performances by live bands, water slides, a classic car show, an art show, and a sand-sculpting contest.