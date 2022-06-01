‘Jit’ fatally shot ‘Tabo’ outside food mart in West Little River, police say

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A 28-year-old man is facing charges in the murder of a 35-year-old man in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. Witnesses told police the two knew each other and argued before the shooting, records show.

Surveillance video shows Davin “Jit” Howell shooting Artavius “Tabo” McDougle on Friday, May 27, in the parking lot of the U-Save Food Mart, at 8201 NW 17th Ave., according to the arrest warrant.

A ShotSpotter detection system reported two shots were fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. The gunman fled in a white four-door Honda a woman was driving.

Officers found two 9mm caliber bullet casings in the parking lot. A doctor at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center pronounced McDougle dead about 15 minutes after the shooting.

Officers arrested Howell on Tuesday and corrections booked him at about 4 p.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. They were holding him without bond Wednesday.

Howell is facing charges of second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Records show he had been convicted of willful child abuse in 2014 and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim in 2015. Corrections released Howell from prison on July 1, 2018.

