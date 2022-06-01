Man faces charges in barber’s attempted murder in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 24-year-old shooting suspect from Texas is facing charges in the attempted murder of a 44-year-old barber in North Miami, according to authorities.

Officers arrested Pierson Joseph, of Houston, on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, records show. Corrections officers were holding him without bond on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Daniel Jijuste, 44, was working at Steel Cuts barbershop, at 13226 W. Dixie Hwy., in North Miami, when a client shot him on April 25, according to the North Miami Police Department.

Joseph, the client Jijuste identified as the attacker, fled in a blue Chevrolet Malibu rental and left a key fob behind at the crime scene, according to the arrest form.

Joseph is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.