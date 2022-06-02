Water levels being dropped in South Florida canals ahead of incoming tropical weather

The South Florida Water Management District is actively trying to drop water levels in canals across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in preparation for a tropical system expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area.

Some stations use pumps to physically move water at all times of the day, but most of the area’s flood management system uses gravity. Water flows from higher elevations in the western parts of the counties, and then goes downhill to the Atlantic Ocean in the east.

Since high tide just passed, most gates are down so saltwater coming from the ocean doesn’t flow back into the canals, officials said, which, in addition to causing environmental issues, would defeat the purpose of the current drawdowns, which are meant to bring water levels lower in the canals.

The idea is to provide extra space in the canals, preventing flooding during heavy rain.

“We’re going to see probably the heaviest Friday, Friday night, early Saturday but that’s a reason for being preemptive or ahead of the whole game because you can’t wait until the storm is on top of you, because you just can’t move the water out fast enough,” Randy Smith, a spokesperson for the South Florida Water Management District, said. “That’s why we do these pre-storm drawdowns, which is what we’re in the process of doing right now.”

SFWMD will be working throughout the day and night Thursday to draw down water levels.