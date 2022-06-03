Zoo Miami closed amid Tropical Storm Warning

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami will be closed Friday and Saturday after a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for all of South Florida.

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill said the zoo needs to be closed to visitors so that staff members “can properly prepare the facility for the impending weather.”

The zoo is expected to reopen Sunday.

During past storms, like Hurricane Irma in 2017, the zoo was forced to close for more than a month as they made repairs and cleaned up fallen trees.

During that storm, employees said the damage was limited to fallen trees, fencing and landscaping.

But in 1992, Hurricane Andrew caused far more damage to the zoo, devastating much of it.

Visit Zoo Miami’s website for the latest information on its reopening.

