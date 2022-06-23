Local 10, Publix team up for ‘Tools for Schools’

As the summer months near their end, backpack distributions get underway to prepare kids for the start of a new school year.

These distributions help many kids, especially those whose parents can’t afford school supplies.

But what happens midway through the year when supplies start running low?

Local 10 and Publix are raising awareness about this problem through a new campaign we’re launching this month called “Tools For Schools.”

Our Local 10 Community Relations Department is working with the public school system in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to identify three elementary or K-8 schools, one in each county, that are located in economically-struggling neighborhoods.

We will outfit one classroom at each school with all the supplies necessary for learning for an entire year.

New books and other school essentials will be gifted to the entire student body at the participating schools.

In August, Local 10 will unveil what was provided to each classroom through a series of news reports on Local 10 News.

The goal is for “Tools for Schools” to motivate others in the community to think proactively and long-term about the ongoing need for school supplies, especially during these times of rising fuel, food and housing costs.