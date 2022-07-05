Stepmother arrested on manslaughter charge 3 weeks after teen’s shooting death

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – More than three weeks after the shooting death of 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, the teen’s stepmother has been arrested on a felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, Pembroke Pines police said Tuesday.

Authorities took 24-year-old Francy Marcos of Miami Gardens into custody at the Broward Main Jail, police said.

A friend of Lopez’s, who was with him just before the shooting at a Pembroke Pines home June 11, said he became so frightened with how Marcos was handling the gun that he left the house just moments before she fired the fatal shot.

Police described the shooting as accidental.

Lopez was a local soccer player whose coach said he was respected, admired, and loved by his teammates. His sister called him an “extraordinary person” in an interview with Local 10 News on June 20.

Booking information for Marcos wasn’t immediately available as of early Tuesday evening.