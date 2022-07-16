82º

Man injured during shooting in Dania Beach

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

One person was injured during a shooting on Friday in Dania Beach. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting on Friday in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 43 Avenue.

Fire Rescue personnel decided the man wounded needed to be hospitalized. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Witnesses said the shooter was in a car. Deputies detained one suspect. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

