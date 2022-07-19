Suspect sentenced to 1 year behind bars in Lauren Book extortion case

It was sentencing day for the then-teen who was charged with extorting Florida State Sen. Lauren Book.

Before learning his fate, the now-20-year-old got an earful from the politician herself.

Tuesday afternoon in court, Jeremy Kamperveen also took another opportunity to apologize to Book and her husband.

“I know you don’t want to hear my voice, but I’m so sorry for what I did to you guys,” Kamperveen said.

Kamperveen will face a year in prison followed by 10 years’ probation for extorting the senator. He previously admitted to extorting Book.

“For the rest of my life, for the rest of my husband’s life, for the rest of my children’s’ lives, we will have to suffer with this, to answer questions about this, to deal with the aftermath of this, because you, Jeremy Kamperveen, wanted $5,000, more pictures to sell, and oral sex,” Book said.

It started back in November when Kamperveen says he was approached by an anonymous person online who sent him nude photographs of Book and her husband that were stolen from a hacked account.

Kamperveen demanded payment and sex acts from the state senate’s most powerful Democrat in exchange for not releasing the photos.

Just days later, though, he was arrested by law enforcement agents at a Starbucks where he was expecting to meet Book for payment.

Judge Michael Rothschild, who presided over the case, asked Kamperveen, “Was this political in any way?

Kamperveen responded, “It was not political sir.”

Kamperveen cooperated with authorities, who are now trying to figure out who it was that gave him those hacked photos.

He pled no contest to the cyberstalking and extortion charges against him.

“We’re pleased with the sentence,” Book said. “Obviously, this is something that we’re going to have to live with, our family is going to have to live with for the rest of our lives, but hopefully this puts Mr. Kamperveen on a different path.”