Coast Guard sends 58 migrants back to Cuba

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 58 migrants back to Cuba after intercepting a number of boats near the Florida Keys, according to the agency.

According to Coast Guard officials, Coast Guard Cutter William Trump returned the migrants to Cuba Tuesday.

Crews intercepted the migrants in six separate instances from Thursday to Saturday.

The agency didn’t specify if 12 Cuban migrants rescued by a Carnival cruise ship destined for Miami Friday evening were included in the total, but a photo released by the Coast Guard following Tuesday’s repatriation shows a green rowboat similar to the one seen in videos sent in by Local 10 viewers.

On Sunday morning, officials took 21 Cubans into custody in two separate landings in the Florida Keys.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Coast Guard crew repatriated 83 migrants to Cuba following several recent interdictions off the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard says crews have intercepted more than 3,700 Cuban migrants since Oct. 1, 2021, as federal officials deal with a massive increase in migration from the island.

Family members seeking information about possible relatives intercepted at sea are being urged to contact their congressperson if they reside in the United States, or their local U.S. Embassy if they reside outside the U.S., the Coast Guard says.