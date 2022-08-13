83º

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Wilson Louis, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives investigate two deaths on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.

Liening referred to the scene as an ongoing “death investigation.”

The resort is within walking distance from Fort Lauderdale Beach and has studios, and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

