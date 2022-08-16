Police audio of insensitive remarks after officer was shot lead to investigation

A clip of a radio dispatch began going around on social media Tuesday allegedly of a City of Miami police officer making insensitive remarks as a officer who was shot was rushed to the hospital Monday night.

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade police officer was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Miami.

That officer has been identified as 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry.

He is in critical condition and being monitored at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect who officers were after was wanted in an armed robbery that occurred in Broward County was shot dead.

On Tuesday, a clip of a radio dispatch began going around on social media allegedly of a City of Miami police officer making insensitive remarks as the situation played out Monday night.

Immediately after Officer Echaverry was shot, efforts to get him to a hospital began.

In the audio, an officer can be heard talking about seeing police vehicles “passing my car at 60 mph on 7th Avenue.”

That officer is then advised that what he saw is in reference to an officer down.

“Okay. Let them know they’re going to have another officer down if they going at 70 mph near my car,” the officer replied.

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association says the audio is not a reflection of the City of Miami Police Department.

Steadman Stahl with the South Florida Police Benevolent Association told Local 10 News that it was a Miami police officer heard on the recording.

The audio recordings are under investigation.

Local 10 News also obtained a recording of a supervisor reprimanding the officer who made the remarks.

“Let’s try to use a little bit more tact and not hang anyone up. If we have an officer down, they’re going to pass you at 80 mph next time,” the supervisor said.

City of Miami police released a statement on Tuesday that said, in part:

“If in fact it is determined that it is our officer, he will be held accountable for his actions. It is unsettling and disturbing listening to the lack of concern, compassion, and empathy.”

A Miami police spokesperson told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter late Tuesday afternoon they did not know the identity of the officer yet.