Police: Student arrested in SoBe after fingerprints turn up in car involved in crimes

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 19-year-old student on Tuesday in South Beach after his fingerprints turned up in a car that was involved in crimes in Miami-Dade County.

Crime scene investigators found Dominic Snell’s fingerprints inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia tag that was involved in three armed robberies and a police chase, according to the arrest report.

Corrections officers were holding Snell on Wednesday without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

One of the armed robbery victims told police officers that the driver of the four-door Malibu focused on him shortly after 4:40 a.m., on April 4, at a bus stop near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 62 Street in Miami Beach.

The victim told police officers that the backseat passenger, who was armed with a firearm, jumped out of the car and stole his satchel bag at gunpoint. An investigator found Snell’s fingerprints on the car’s backseat passenger interior door handle and on the exterior of the door.

The victim said the car’s front seat passenger also pointed a gun at him before the driver sped away on Collins Avenue and turned on 63rd Street, according to the arrest report.

A Miami-Dade police officer later spotted the Chevrolet along Northwest 109 Street and followed until the suspects abandoned the car at Northwest 14th Avenue. The suspects ran into an apartment complex in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood neighborhood and got away.

During the search, a detective found the stolen satchel bag inside an abandoned stove oven and towed away the Chevrolet. Detectives later learned Snell lived nearby, police said.

Snell is facing charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, trespassing, and resisting an officer without violence.