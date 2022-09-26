Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street

As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table.

It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department, scheduled to launch in 2023, up and running in mere days.

If nothing happens, the south Broward town of about 6,000 people will have no police patrolling its streets. BSO deputies would only respond to emergency calls, as dictated by state statute, and could be dispatched from anywhere in the county.

The interim chief of the Pembroke Park Police Department, which has seen delays getting off the ground and wasn’t supposed to launch until February, had met with officials in Miramar about patrolling the town in the interim.

But on Monday, officials in Miramar confirmed that the city’s police officers won’t be patrolling Pembroke Park.

“We can confirm that Miramar PD will not be able to fulfill the request for services at this time,” Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said. “This has been communicated to Pembroke Park officials.”

Police from other surrounding cities won’t be patrolling Pembroke Park either.

BSO deputies had patrolled Pembroke Park for more than four decades.

But the relationship between the town and the sheriff’s office has turned acrimonious, with the city choosing to start up its own police department amid claims of poor response times and inflated costs, something Sheriff Gregory Tony has disputed.

Town officials declined to sign a $3.4 million contract with BSO that would fill the gap between the expiration date and the launch of the police department.

“Continuing any contract with the sheriff’s office is a disservice to the town of Pembroke Park,” Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs said at the Sept. 14 commission meeting.

Tony called that decision “irresponsible and irrational,” and said it would create a “lapse in necessary and critical police service” that will jeopardize public safety.

Town Attorney Melissa Anderson echoed those concerns at the Sept. 14 meeting.

“I don’t know what would happen if we had a serious incident in this town on October 2nd or October 1st, and I don’t want to find out that we don’t have adequate police services,” Anderson said.

A source tells Local 10 News that Interim Chief David Howard’s latest plan is to try to get the new PPPD up and running by Saturday, months ahead of the projected Feb. 2023 launch date.

Howard wasn’t available for an interview Monday because Local 10 News has been told he’s scrambling to get things done in days.

Pembroke Park commissioners are set to hold a special meeting Monday to approve money for uniforms and funds for bulletproof vests. Howard said he already has officers from other agencies lined up to hire, and four officers have already been hired and are performing administrative work.

Patrol cars are already lined up and ready to go, but the question of connecting to the county’s 911 and radio systems remains.

Town leaders have remained adamant that they will find a solution that avoids a gap in police service.

