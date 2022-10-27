Broward man gets 7 years for mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend

Prosecutors say Ryan Hadeed, of Pembroke Pines, mailed money and instructions for a hitman to target his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Pembroke Pines man to seven years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021.

Ryan Hadeed, 43, pleaded guilty to using the mail for murder-for-hire back in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hadeed admitted to mailing a letter to the intended hitman saying: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 all in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”

Hadeed continued his mailings, officials said, including a description of the man he wanted killed, his address and his likely travel schedule.

A final mailing received on Nov. 10 included $10,000, plus “a description and pictures of the man that Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule, as well as a deadline for the murder.”

That same day, Hadeed left the country. When he arrived, a customs inspection revealed additional evidence of the crime and authorities arrested him.

The man Hadeed tried to have killed is still alive and still with Hadeed’s ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said Thursday.

Hadeed, however, is set to spend the next several years behind bars.